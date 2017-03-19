Elk River man to participate in torch run at Special Olympics World Games

Investigative Sgt. Tim Jeanetta is a 1984 graduate of Elk River High School and a veteran with the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigative Sgt. Tim Jeanetta, a 23-year veteran of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, has witnessed the unimaginable.

Things that mess with a person’s mind, and things that — if a person is not careful — can twist their view of the world.

Jeanetta has found volunteering at and for Special Olympics events are some of the best triggers to snap a veering mind back into place.

That was true the first time he volunteered to referee a Special Olympics softball game more than 22 years ago.

It has been true over the years when he organized the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Sherburne County Sheriff Office.

It has been true during countless fundraisers that have had him plunging into chilly lake waters, waiting on tables and camping out overnight on a grocery store.

And it was just as true recently when he was the opening speaker at a Special Olympics event in Rogers when the stars of the event came up to him afterward to thank him and shake his hand.

Jeanetta was chosen to represent the state of Minnesota in the 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg Team for the Special Olympics World Games, which will take place March 7-20 in Austria.

