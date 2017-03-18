Teen leads Purple Potty Project

Coon Rapids High School senior Leah Mau started the Purple Potty Project in Coon Rapids to raise money for the American Cancer Society and Children’s Miracle Network. Photo submitted

Coon Rapids High School senior Leah Mau is on a mission to flush away cancer.

“When I was younger, my dad was diagnosed with cancer,” Mau said.

His diagnosis and subsequent treatment for throat and neck cancer inspired Mau to raise money for the American Cancer Society and Children’s Miracle Network.

Last year Mau purchased a toilet and some purple paint, launching the Purple Potty Project in Coon Rapids.

The toilet was placed in Mayor Jerry Koch’s lawn, and in order to remove the toilet, Koch was asked to make a donation.

