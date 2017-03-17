 

Running strong: Wayzata High student discusses volunteerism award, beating cancer

By Home Town Source on March 17, 2017 at 4:26 am
Wayzata High School junior Miranda Mead in her Plymouth home, one year after starting radiation therapy at the Mayo Clinic for Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

Miranda Mead is a Prudential Spirit of Community Award state honoree

The last 15 months have been busy for Miranda Mead.

The Wayzata High School student spent a week in Hawaii with her family. She hosted an event on the National Mall in Washington D.C. and took a trip to New York City that included a midnight photoshoot in Times Square.

Miranda also went through 14 rounds of chemotherapy and 41 days of radiation therapy to battle Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer that affects about 225 children and adolescents in the U.S. each year.

“Things went great. I handled the Ewing’s sarcoma protocol really well,” Miranda says from her Plymouth home.

“Exceptionally well,” Miranda’s mom Julie interjects. “She had two delays the entire time… That is essentially unheard of. … We’re very thankful that she tolerated treatment so well.”

Miranda’s treatment included being one of the first few dozen youth patients to go through Mayo Clinic’s new proton beam therapy program, which uses a precise beam of protons that doesn’t harm surrounding tissue. Because Miranda’s tumor was located at the base of her spine, surgery was too risky.

