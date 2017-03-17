Cologne Council looks to go paperless

Like many other cities in the area, Cologne council members are looking to go paperless with regards to their meetings.

As discussed during their regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 21, council members were in favor of moving forward with tablets but wanted a narrower options list.

City Administrator Jesse Dickson, who had raised the option previously, said the tablets would save money long-term as they spend an estimated $2,055.36 annually on printing council packets.

“I got to thinking we could go with again and start trying to go paperless to save money long-term,” said Dickson, adding there are significant upfront cost with not only the tablets but software as well.

Council members reviewed the specifications of several different tablets, but requested that Dickson narrow the options to smaller-sized tablets at a maximum cost of $550, such as a $399 iPad Air 2 which has a 9.7 inch screen size.

“Most of them seemed to support the idea,” said Dickson. “They wanted to kind of pair it down. They made a motion for me to continue looking into this.”

