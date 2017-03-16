Stillwater author Chuck Logan adds novel to popular series

Stillwater author Chuck Logan had written a successful series of novels and signed the rights to a major motion picture when the publishing industry turned fickle. Instead of counting himself out, Logan has reinvented himself as a self-publishing author and is giving the fans what they want — for him to keep writing. A new installment of the “Broker” series hits shelves March 1.

From 1997 to 2006, Logan penned six books for Harper Collins that follow the life of main character Phil Broker, a Vietnam veteran turned undercover cop.

“After the sixth book, they decided the series was over,” Logan said. “My agent wanted me to work on something more commercial.”

In 2013, the sixth book in the Broker series, “Homefront,” was adapted into a screenplay by Sylvester Stallone and starred Jason Statham in the role of Broker. With the increased attention, Logan wanted to continue adding to the series and hoped his New York City agent would agree.

Continue reading this Stillwater Gazette story.