Jews and Muslims unite through Love Your Neighbor event in Plymouth

Event draws the faiths together, cultivating new bonds by embracing similarities, accepting differences

The Love Your Neighbor event encouraged attendees to learn how to tie a hijab and take a photo to share on social media to promote the event’s goal of breaking down barriers and building friendships across different faiths. Pictured are: Sadia Tarannum, Casey Reiter, Brandie Itman, Andrea Potashnick and Faiza Omer.(Sun Sailor staff photo by Kristen Miller)

Recent hate crimes targeted at Muslim and Jewish communities across the country have led to mutual outpourings of support. Last month, a crowd-funding campaign launched by two Muslim Americans raised more than $100,000 within two days for repairs to a vandalized Jewish cemetery in Missouri.

In the same month, a crowd-funding effort for an arson attack of a Florida mosque garnered donations in increments of $18, signifying Chai, a Jewish symbol and blessing for a long life.

Closer to home, members of the Adath Jeshurun Congregation in Minnetonka and the Northwest Islamic Community Center in Plymouth are demonstrating how people of the two faiths can create greater understanding through their differences, and build friendships from their similarities.

