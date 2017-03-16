As Sunday liquor ban is eliminated, liquor store owners consider impact

Worry about competition from big-box retailers, potential increase in costs, crime



On Feb. 27, the Minnesota Senate passed a measure to repeal the ban on Sunday liquor sales, an historic departure from the law governing alcohol sales that has been in place since statehood 159 years ago.

The Senate measure, which passed 38-28, was authored by Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona. A companion House bill authored by Rep. Jenifer Loon, R-Eden Prairie, passed Feb. 20 with an 85-45 vote, and was reapproved March 2 to match the Senate version.

Gov. Mark Dayton has previously stated he will not veto the legislation.

The lift on the Sunday sales ban isn’t expected to go into effect until July, but some liquor retailers are already preparing for the potential impact.

Colleen Caturia, general manager of Robbinsdale Wine and Spirits, a municipal liquor store, said that while she’s not completely against the ban being lifted, she and many smaller liquor store operators are bracing for some changes that could ultimately force some stores to close.

“What seems to be happening is that the big-box stores can afford to be open on Sundays, but for the mom and pop stores, there’s going to be a financial burden put on them, and there’s going to be more of them going out of business than there already has been,” Caturia said.

