Waconia mom shows off her fighting spirit

Lisa Marsh trains for a Muay Thai fight. (Nicole Brodzik/The Laker)

Lisa Marsh said all she wanted to do was run on a treadmill.

It had been over seven years since she was working out regularly, and as a former athlete, she wanted a way back into running during Minnesota winters.

But then she met Merrick Morlan, and now, a little over two years later, the Waconia resident is about to suit up for her second Muay Thai fight.

“She basically started as a New Years resolution,” Morlan said. “I had bigger goals for her back then than I even told her.”

The two met at Lifetime Fitness, where Morlan was training at the time. Marsh joined the gym to get back in shape over the holidays and met Morlan during a free personal trainer consultation.

