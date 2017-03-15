Rodeo: A way of life for Little Falls youths

Training and competing in barrel racing is a rush for Myla Baum and her horse, Trigger.

There’s just something about getting ready for the run. The anticipation is high and it’s like every muscle in the horse is on high alert.

“Barrel racing is a rush,” said Myla Baum, 13, of Little Falls.

Myla has competed in barrel racing since she was 6 years old. It is something she anticipates she will continue doing throughout her life.

She also competes in pole bending. The main horse that she uses for barrel racing and pole bending is a registered American Paint named Trigger.

“It’s a lot of fun. I like feeling his body shift in between the poles. He’s really fast,” she said of Trigger.

Myla is involved in goat tying, as well. It is an event that requires the rider to ride at high speed to a goat that is located at the other side of the arena. The rider then jumps of the horse once he or she is near the goat.

“With the string in your mouth, you have to flip the goat, tie its legs and pull up your arms for the time clock to stop,” Myla said.

