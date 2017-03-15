 

Anti-boycott of Israel bills pushed by Morrison County legislators

Bills preventing vendors for the state of Minnesota from boycotting Israel or Israeli companies have been introduced in the House and Senate, with the House bill passing Feb. 23.

The bill was written by Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls.

He said measures like these have been implemented in 16 other states, and that it came at the direction of the White House.

Kresha said this is an attempt by the state to stay out of the Palestinian-Israeli issue.

“This is just our attempt to stay neutral in this and say, ‘We’re not going to take sides in this and we’re not going to allow the state to subsidize discrimination,’” Kresha said.

The senate bill is sponsored by Majority Leader Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, who said he was asked to sponsor the bill, which has passed through committee.

Continue reading this Morrison County Record story.

 

