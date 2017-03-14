Deer hunt means the world to young woman with life-threatening illness

After five long years going from one surgery or hospital stay to another, thoughts of getting outside for one of her favorite pastimes, hunting, seemed nothing more than a dream to Jackie Wilwerding of Freeport, who suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and ciliary dysfunction.

That is, until Midwest Outdoors Unlimited helped to make that dream come true.

Midwest Outdoors Unlimited, headquartered in Melrose, is an organization started by Ron Welle of Melrose, helping chronically ill, disabled, and elderly people enjoy the outdoors by hunting and fishing.

Whatever is needed to get the person to the location, including transportation, and the equipment and guides once there, are all provided, free of charge.

And it was Midwest Outdoors Unlimited, along with Autumn Antlers Trophy Whitetail Lodge hunting preserve in Long Prairie, who brought Wilwerding out on a much-anticipated deer hunt after she spent so much time in a hospital bed.

Continue reading this Dairyland Peach story.