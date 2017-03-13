 

March for peace: Shooting in Kansas prompts India Association of Minnesota event

By Home Town Source on March 13, 2017 at 4:14 am
The march took one slow, chilly lap around the park, circling around a Veteran’s memorial and other park amenities.

On the chilly morning of March 4, a few hundred people gathered at Purgatory Creek Park as a symbol of unity and peace. The event, organized by the India Association of Minnesota, was held in response to a Feb. 22 shooting in Olathe, Kansas, that left one man dead and two others injured.

The man who died and one of the two injured men were Indian-Americans. The FBI has announced that it is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime, and a White House statement described it as “an act of racially motivated hatred.”

“Our hope is that the march will communicate that we will stand in solidarity and strength against hate based on race, color, religion, origin or any other discrimination,” said Shanti Shah, chair of government relations and civic engagement with India Association of Minnesota.

The event began with a prayer, which Shah noted came from the perspective of a message of peace. Three books lay on a table, wherein visitors could pay respects to three specific people.

