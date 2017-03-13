Liquor stores ponder impact of Sunday Liquor

Gary Deppa, left, and his wife Lu Ann, at their store, the Royalton Discount Center. Neither is entirely sure how the sale of liquor on Sundays will affect their business, except it means Sundays will no longer be their day off.

Bills allowing stores to sell liquor on Sundays have now passed both the Minnesota House and Senate, and it looks like for the first time in its history, Minnesota will no longer be dry on Sundays.

Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said he expects the House to adopt the Senate’s language, allowing for stores to sell liquor beginning at 11 a.m. rather than pushing for the 10 a.m. time the House passed.

For Lu Ann Schraut Deppa and Gary Deppa, owners of Royalton Discount Center, the impact of new laws on their business is nothing new.

Continue reading this Morrison County Record story.