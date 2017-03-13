Ask a Trooper: Glowing tires and rims

“ASK A TROOPER” by Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

Question: I would have installed a light located in the wheel well to cast a glow onto the tire and rim. Mine are a purple color. You cannot see the LED light, just the glow. Is it legal for me to drive on the road with this?

Answer: That color of light would not be allowed. A vehicle can only have a lamp or device that displays a colored light that’s required or allowed by Minnesota law. Depending on where the lamp or light is located, typically only amber, red and what is allowed for headlights meet the law.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at [email protected].