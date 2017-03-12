 

Young snowmobile racer going for pro

By Home Town Source on March 12, 2017 at 4:21 am
Twelve-year-old snowmobile racer, Raycer Frank of Paynesville, races under the big name snowmobile and equipment company, Arctic Cat. With his smooth riding and flawless jumps, Frank is working toward professional racing in the future.

Racing isn’t just in the name for 12-year-old snowmobile racer, Raycer Frank of Paynesville. From his very first ride at age one and a half on the lap of his father, Ryan Frank, also a snowmobile racing enthusiast, Raycer had a love of going fast. Some might say, it runs in his veins.

By age four, the youngest age allowed to enter a race, Frank was already making a name for himself on the snowmobile racing circuit.

“I like going fast and jumping my sled higher and farther than most that I race against,” Frank said.

Now in his eighth year, Frank races a local circuit called ERX Motorpark in Elk River as well as a national series of races all over the country.

His dad said it’s not without its scary moments, like his son’s recent crash that left a few teeth knocked loose from their sockets and lacerations on his face.

“Five days later (after the crash),” his dad said. “He went right back to racing and won all night.”

Overall, Ryan Frank and his wife don’t get too worked up over watching their son race the bumpy, sometimes dangerous courses.

