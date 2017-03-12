 

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison falls short in DNC chair bid

By Home Town Source on March 12, 2017 at 3:15 pm

Although U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison lost his quest to become chair of the Democratic National Convention, he called Americans winners based on the selection of former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez for the job.

“The American people have won today,” said Ellison, DFL-Minneapolis, after the Feb. 25 vote in Atlanta. “The Democratic Party finally has a leader – a leader who has demonstrated time and again that he has what it takes to fight for all Americans. That leader is my good friend, Tom Perez.”

Perez won election after a second ballot cast by the 447 DNC members who had the right to vote in the election. Although no one received more than half of all the votes cast on the first ballot – the necessary amount needed to win – Perez received 235 votes on the second ballot while Ellison received 200 votes.

Ellison had previously said he would step down from representing Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District if he had won the DNC chair election – a move that would have led to a special election for his seat in Congress.

Continue reading this Sun Current story.

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related posts:

  1. U.S. Rep. Ellison faces upcoming vote on his bid to become DNC chair
  2. Intermediate District 287 brings new approaches to new school year
  3. Students at Plymouth elementary work with singer J.D. Steele
  4. Future Can Do Canines assistance dogs headed to Waseca prison for training

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.