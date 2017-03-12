U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison falls short in DNC chair bid

Although U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison lost his quest to become chair of the Democratic National Convention, he called Americans winners based on the selection of former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez for the job.

“The American people have won today,” said Ellison, DFL-Minneapolis, after the Feb. 25 vote in Atlanta. “The Democratic Party finally has a leader – a leader who has demonstrated time and again that he has what it takes to fight for all Americans. That leader is my good friend, Tom Perez.”

Perez won election after a second ballot cast by the 447 DNC members who had the right to vote in the election. Although no one received more than half of all the votes cast on the first ballot – the necessary amount needed to win – Perez received 235 votes on the second ballot while Ellison received 200 votes.

Ellison had previously said he would step down from representing Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District if he had won the DNC chair election – a move that would have led to a special election for his seat in Congress.

