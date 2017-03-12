Monticello High School Interact Club searching for socks to help the homeless

Members of a Monticello High School service club are capitalizing on a unique opportunity to help the homeless.

Members of the local Interact chapter want to collect 500 pairs of socks and need the community’s immediate help to reach that goal.

Interact is Rotary International’s service club for young people ages 12 to 18. Interact clubs are sponsored by individual Rotary clubs, which provide support and guidance.

Students at Monticello High School work with the Monticello Rotary Club on various projects.

Grace Schillewaert is heading up the Interact Club’s “Socks For Souls” effort.

“We’re going to have a box at Friday’s Rotary Fish Fry, and we’re planning on having a collection box set up at the Monticello Community Center next week,” Schillewaert said, adding the idea for the sock drive came from a leadership conference she attened earlier this year.

“The main speaker told a story about how whenever he talked to homeless people, they always needed socks,” she said. “They would have blisters all over their feet, and in Minnesota to not have socks can be very chilly at times.”

