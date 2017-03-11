 

Senate passes bill to repeal Sunday liquor sales ban

By Home Town Source on March 11, 2017 at 3:41 pm

Minnesota’s 159-year-old ban on Sunday liquor sales is poised to fall after the state Senate voted on Monday to repeal the law. By a vote of 38 to 28, the Senate passed House File 30, which would allow liquor stores to open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The vote came only one week after the House passed the bill with a similar bipartisan vote. Gov. Dayton has indicated he will sign it when it reaches his desk.

The bill’s chief author, Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona), made the following statement:

“It has taken several years of work, meetings, and education to get to this point, but I couldn’t be happier for the people of Minnesota. This is the strongest grassroots effort by the people that I’ve seen on any issue during my time in the Senate.”

Continue reading this Caledonia Argus story.

 

