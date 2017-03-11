Senate passes bill to repeal Sunday liquor sales ban

Minnesota’s 159-year-old ban on Sunday liquor sales is poised to fall after the state Senate voted on Monday to repeal the law. By a vote of 38 to 28, the Senate passed House File 30, which would allow liquor stores to open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The vote came only one week after the House passed the bill with a similar bipartisan vote. Gov. Dayton has indicated he will sign it when it reaches his desk.

The bill’s chief author, Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona), made the following statement:

“It has taken several years of work, meetings, and education to get to this point, but I couldn’t be happier for the people of Minnesota. This is the strongest grassroots effort by the people that I’ve seen on any issue during my time in the Senate.”

