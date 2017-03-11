Having a leader dog changed Little Falls woman’s world

Having a leader dog gave Bunny Tabatt the courage, confidence and self-esteem to live life to its fullest.

It started with seeing the shape of the letter “V” in her left eye in 1970. By 1984, her eyesight was completely gone.

“Still today they don’t really know exactly what it is,” said Bunny Tabatt, 77, of Little Falls.

The closest explanation to the disease that took her eyesight is that it was something similar to glaucoma. The only color she “sees” is a medium grey. Nothing else.

Tabatt said that when she first started losing her eyesight, she never anticipated she would lose all of it. She had tried several treatments with her ophthalmologist to at least try to slow down its progression, even taking a steroid. But nothing helped.

The running motto in the Tabatt family was always: “If you get lemons, you make lemon pie,” she said.

Because Tabatt lost her eyesight, she also lost her job in administration at the Little Falls Community Schools. She became a stay-at-home mom for a while, but then in 1980, her husband, Lee, died suddenly of a heart attack. He was only 39.

