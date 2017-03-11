 

Festival of Owls turns 15

By Home Town Source on March 11, 2017 at 12:28 pm
It may have began as a simple “hatch day” celebration for Alice the Great Horned owl, but one local event has grown into a world-reknowned gathering for owl enthusiasts.

International Owl Center executive director Karla Bloem states that the 15th annual International Festival of Owls will take place in Houston, Minn. on March 3-5.

The celebration “Keeps getting bigger every year,” the director noted. “It’s been great to see how the community has rallied around it. Now we’ve got really great community support.

“We’re bringing people from all over the country and all over the world to Houston. We’ve had people here from Nepal, Kenya, South Africa, Taiwan, Israel, Norway, Finland, Japan and Russia. You can just go down the list of a whole pile of countries.

“All the top owl people on the planet come here.”

