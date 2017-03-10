 

First Laotian owned health care service to open

By Home Town Source on March 10, 2017 at 4:48 am
In total, clients will receive approximately 20 minutes worth of massage time when they visit Heartfelt. (Sun Post staff photos by Kevin Miller)

In total, clients will receive approximately 20 minutes worth of massage time when they visit Heartfelt. (Sun Post staff photos by Kevin Miller)

The first Laotian-owned home health care and adult day care provider in the state will open soon in Brooklyn Park.

Phinsaykeo Souriyathay, co-owner of Heartfelt Home Health Care, not only works with aging folks to provide for their health and day care needs, but also will teach Laotian children about their native cultural practices.
Students in the class will learn about Laotian dance, food, religion, language and other historical and cultural practices, Souriyathay said. Classes are 2.5 hours long on weekends, she said. Approximately 30-40 children will be part of the class.
“This is a comprehensive Lao learning and culture [program],” Souriyathay said.

Continue reading this Sun Post story.

 

Tags: ,

Related posts:

  1. Brooklyn Park forum tackles the contribution of Minnesotan immigrants
  2. Northwest metro police team with Knights of Columbus to donate winter coats (VIDEO)
  3. Park Center alumna serves as delegate at DNC
  4. Jackson Middle School student saves family from fire using lessons learned at school

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.