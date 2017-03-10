First Laotian owned health care service to open

In total, clients will receive approximately 20 minutes worth of massage time when they visit Heartfelt. (Sun Post staff photos by Kevin Miller)

The first Laotian-owned home health care and adult day care provider in the state will open soon in Brooklyn Park.

Phinsaykeo Souriyathay, co-owner of Heartfelt Home Health Care, not only works with aging folks to provide for their health and day care needs, but also will teach Laotian children about their native cultural practices.

Students in the class will learn about Laotian dance, food, religion, language and other historical and cultural practices, Souriyathay said. Classes are 2.5 hours long on weekends, she said. Approximately 30-40 children will be part of the class.

“This is a comprehensive Lao learning and culture [program],” Souriyathay said.

