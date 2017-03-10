Cambridge tables ordinance relating to use of city’s name, logo on social media sites

The First Amendment was called into question during the Feb. 21 Cambridge City Council meeting.

In recent months, the council has been discussing the use of the city’s name, logo and seal on social media sites, advertising and other marketing purposes.

This ordinance was originally brought up during a Dec. 6, 2016, meeting when City Administrator Lynda Woulfe provided the council with branding examples and communication policies.

The council has been working on a new ordinance that would make it illegal for private citizens to use the official city name, logo and seal without permission from the city.

