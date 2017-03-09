Wildlife Science Center wolves begin their move

Wildlife Science Center staffers Roberta Ryan and Mark Beckel calm a wolf that had been recently given a sedative Feb. 17.

The wolf was among the first animals that WSC is moving to its new location in Linwood Township, after facing down a possible eviction from its current DNR-owned space last year.

The center has planned the move for several years and is excited for its animals to be kept on a self-owned, larger piece of property.

