MSP International Airport ranked best in North America among its peers

ACI has the only global program to survey passengers at the airport on their day of travel. The program enables airports to benchmark against peer airports as well as against their own past performance. Through ACI’s Airport Service Quality surveys, some 600,000 travelers in 84 countries are asked to rate the airport in which they are surveyed based on 34 key performance indicators. Survey questions cover everything from airport access to check-in, security screening, restrooms, stores and restaurants. Brian Ryks, executive director and CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates Minneapolis-St. Paul International, emphasized the importance of collaboration among the many businesses and organizations at the airport as the key to strong customer service performance. “Our vision is ‘providing your best airport experience,’ and that is something we can only achieve with the support of the entire Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport community. It is very gratifying to know our customers recognize the tremendous efforts made each day by so many, and our focus to provide a personal touch in order to exceed travelers’ expectations.” MSP International frequently wins awards for its food and retail concessions, management, engineering and construction, customer choice and environmental stewardship. Delta Air Lines’ second largest hub, the airport is served by 14 airlines, offering service to 155 destinations. In 2016, more than 37.5 million people flew through MSP. Nearly 20,000 jobs are directly tied to the airport.