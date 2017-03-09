 

Full Proof Ministries of Crystal offers free HIV screenings, early intervention services

By Home Town Source on March 9, 2017 at 11:11 am

Pastor J.B. Williams and his wife, Lucy S. Williams, founded Full Proof Ministries in Crystal, where Pastor Williams leads the church’s small but devoted congregation in prayer at its headquarters on West Broadway.

Full Proof, whose slogan is “a church with open arms,” is housed in a modest setting, but the church’s open-armed scope of outreach has enormous potential. In November 2016, the church received a federal grant enabling it to provide HIV early intervention services for the community.

The grant, which is administered through the federally funded Ryan White Program and overseen by Hennepin County, enables Full Proof to conduct both stationary and mobile HIV screenings, provide education and outreach to those impacted or who may be impacted by the virus, and quickly connect people who test positive with the care they need.

