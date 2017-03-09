 

Anoka County responds to heroin opioid crisis

By Home Town Source on March 9, 2017 at 12:23 pm

Last October, six heroin overdoses were reported in Anoka County within a 12 hour period and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heroin use among people ages 18-25 has more than doubled in the past decade. And fatal overdoes have nearly quadrupled from 2002-2013.

Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart, FBI Counsel Jeffery Van Nest and Jake’s Sake Foundation spoke during the Feb. 16 Compassion Action Network meeting in the Unity Hospital Auditorium to share the reality of the situation and what is being done about it.

Compassion Action Network is an organization described as a collaborative effort of Anoka County Human Services, faith communities and nonprofit organizations that intends to build resources and strengthen the community.

Continue reading this Sun Focus story.

 

