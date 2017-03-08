 

With or without you: Hundreds attend town hall meeting for Rep. Erik Paulsen, sans Paulsen

By Home Town Source on March 8, 2017 at 11:14 am
Rep. Paulsen did not attend the event, having declined the invitation and cited unavailability, but the event’s attendees discussed several of his recent actions in Congress nonetheless. (Sun Current staff photo by Sean Miner)

Rep. Paulsen did not attend the event, having declined the invitation and cited unavailability, but the event’s attendees discussed several of his recent actions in Congress nonetheless. (Sun Current staff photo by Sean Miner)

Several hundred residents of the Third Congressional District packed into Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Plymouth Feb. 23. They had come for a town hall meeting — some 600 people found a seat or standing room in the sanctuary and adjoining rooms, while a few hundred more stood outside.

The town hall meeting, held in the hopes that Rep. Erik Paulsen would attend, was organized by Plymouth residents Kelly Guncheon and Holly Graves Guncheon. Paulsen did not attend the event, having declined an invitation prior to that Thursday evening, but that didn’t stop his constituents from discussing their representative and some of his recent votes in Congress.

Kelly Guncheon said the event sprang from a conversation between himself and his wife a few weeks ago.

Continue reading this Sun Post story.

 

Tags: ,

Related posts:

  1. District 44 legislators to target tax relief, transportation in ‘intense’ session
  2. With the arrival of emerald ash borer, Plymouth city works to contain the infected area
  3. Pumptrack now open at Plymouth Playfield
  4. New drug deactivation bags offer safe medication disposal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.