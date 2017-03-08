With or without you: Hundreds attend town hall meeting for Rep. Erik Paulsen, sans Paulsen

Rep. Paulsen did not attend the event, having declined the invitation and cited unavailability, but the event’s attendees discussed several of his recent actions in Congress nonetheless. (Sun Current staff photo by Sean Miner)

Several hundred residents of the Third Congressional District packed into Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Plymouth Feb. 23. They had come for a town hall meeting — some 600 people found a seat or standing room in the sanctuary and adjoining rooms, while a few hundred more stood outside.

The town hall meeting, held in the hopes that Rep. Erik Paulsen would attend, was organized by Plymouth residents Kelly Guncheon and Holly Graves Guncheon. Paulsen did not attend the event, having declined an invitation prior to that Thursday evening, but that didn’t stop his constituents from discussing their representative and some of his recent votes in Congress.

Kelly Guncheon said the event sprang from a conversation between himself and his wife a few weeks ago.

