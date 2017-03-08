Wayzata man charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently charged Richard Lloyd Raiche, of Wayzata, with 12 tax-related felonies. Mr. Raiche was charged with six counts of failing to file income tax returns and six counts of failing to pay income tax. Mr. Raiche allegedly evaded over $33,300 in Minnesota taxes by failing to file returns and pay income tax for tax years 2010 through 2015. The complaint states that Mr. Raiche started his own business in 1984, Quality Basement Waterproofing, which was renamed Raiche Engineering in 2013. Despite having a successful business, Mr. Raiche has allegedly not filed a single state income tax return since 1992. According to the complaint, a prior audit for tax years 1995-2002 resulted in a tax assessment of over $51,000. The department worked to collect this assessment through letters, payment agreements, and eventually, bank account levies, however the attempts were unsuccessful. In 2010, Mr. Raiche testified during a court proceeding that he avoided keeping money in his bank accounts in order to evade being levied for his previous unpaid tax liabilities. According to the complaint, in 2014, the department received an anonymous tip that led investigators to again examine Mr. Raiche’s tax situation. The complaint states that based on documents obtained from Mr. Raiche’s past customers, department investigators determined that he earned taxable income between 2010 and 2015, but failed to file income tax returns or pay income taxes for those years. Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the Minnesota Department of Revenue takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly. Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from citizen tips. The Minnesota Department of Revenue has a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at [email protected]. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.