Milaca alum publishes children’s book about grandchildren

Barksdale with her granddaughter Dajahnae.

Milaca – Milaca High School graduate Colleen Barksdale has written a children’s book, “The Little Woods Runner,” about time spent with her grandchildren on the rural property where she now lives in Forest Lake.

The inspiration for the book came from weekly visits Dajahnae, one of Barksdale’s granddaughters, made to her and her husband David’s home. Barksdale was surprised by Dajahnae’s love for the woods and nature around her house, since she is growing up in the city.

“She loves nature,” Barksdale said. “She loves bugs, she loves everything about nature.”

Barksdale decided to make a trail through the woods for Dajahnae and her other grandkids DeNae, Dominica and Markell.

“The Little Woods Runner” is the nickname Barksdale gave Dajahnae, as well as the name she gave the trail. She went on to make trail markers for each of her other grandchildren as well, each marked with a piece of scripture.

When she finished the trail through her woods, Barksdale held a celebration with her grandchildren and family in a clearing on the trail.

