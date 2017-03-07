 

Understanding dementia

By Home Town Source on March 7, 2017 at 11:09 am

When it comes to dementia, age is the No. 1 risk factor.
People over age 65 have a 1 in 9 chance of developing the disease, but for people over age 85, that risk increases to 1 in 3, according to Deborah Richman, vice president of education and outreach for the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter.

Richman spoke Feb. 17 at The Wellstead of Rogers to an audience of family members and health professionals in a talk titled “Understanding Dementia: It’s More Than Just Alzheimer’s Disease.”
Richman said one of the most common questions she gets asked is whether dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are the same. They are not.
As she explains, “You can have dementia without Alzheimer’s disease, but you can’t have Alzheimer’s disease without having dementia.”
Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia. She talked about it and other types of dementia.
It’s a growing problem. Deaths related to Alzheimer’s disease have increased 71 percent since 2000, and Richman looks for that number to continue to grow as baby boomers age.

Continue reading this Elk River Star News story.

 

