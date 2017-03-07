 

‘Slow learner’ to high performer: Lakeville sportscaster relates life challenges to help others

By Home Town Source on March 7, 2017 at 4:22 am
Photo by Laura Adelmann Retired sportscaster John Gross holds one of his six Emmy awards. The 70-year-old Lakeville man is a popular motivational speaker, using the experiences and challenges he has faced to help others.

Photo by Laura Adelmann
Retired sportscaster John Gross holds one of his six Emmy awards. The 70-year-old Lakeville man is a popular motivational speaker, using the experiences and challenges he has faced to help others.

Retired sportscaster John Gross never expected the life he has led.

A self-proclaimed “slow-learner,” the Lakeville father, grandfather and motivational speaker uses his personal journey with depression and tales of his 40-year TV sports career to help others.

His professional exploits have included filming the biggest championship games in history, covering the Olympics and working for 17 years at KSTP-TV news in Minneapolis.

Two of his six television Emmys sit casually displayed behind family photos in the family room of his modest home. Gross, 70, said he is not sure where the other ones are, but pointed out a first-place Toastmasters award perched within arm distance of his favorite easy chair.

Continue reading this Sun Thisweek story.

 

Tags: ,

Related posts:

  1. District 194 may pioneer new school security options
  2. Wife’s donation is gift of hope; after five years, Lakeville man eager to end dialysis
  3. Lakeville twins propel toward adventure
  4. A life-changing bond in Lakeville; LNHS seniors get ready to part ways

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.