‘Slow learner’ to high performer: Lakeville sportscaster relates life challenges to help others



Retired sportscaster John Gross holds one of his six Emmy awards. The 70-year-old Lakeville man is a popular motivational speaker, using the experiences and challenges he has faced to help others. Photo by Laura AdelmannRetired sportscaster John Gross holds one of his six Emmy awards. The 70-year-old Lakeville man is a popular motivational speaker, using the experiences and challenges he has faced to help others.

Retired sportscaster John Gross never expected the life he has led.

A self-proclaimed “slow-learner,” the Lakeville father, grandfather and motivational speaker uses his personal journey with depression and tales of his 40-year TV sports career to help others.

His professional exploits have included filming the biggest championship games in history, covering the Olympics and working for 17 years at KSTP-TV news in Minneapolis.

Two of his six television Emmys sit casually displayed behind family photos in the family room of his modest home. Gross, 70, said he is not sure where the other ones are, but pointed out a first-place Toastmasters award perched within arm distance of his favorite easy chair.

