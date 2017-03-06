 

Thin ice doesn’t stop Polar Plunge

By Home Town Source on March 6, 2017 at 4:02 am
City of Blaine Senior Building Inspector Stan Brouillard splashes Chief Building Official Dan Hauck as Team Blaine hits the water.

With unseasonably warm temperatures in the weeks leading up to the 2017 Anoka County Polar Plunge, the format changed ahead of the Feb. 25 event.

Because ice on Crooked Lake was thinner than it typically is in late February, plungers were asked to run into the lake from the shore, rather than jump from the ice into the lake.

Nearly 650 plungers raised more than $190,000 for Special Olympics, according to Molly Swanson with Special Olympics Minnesota.

