 

House OKs bill that complies with Real ID

By Home Town Source on March 5, 2017 at 7:02 am
Rep. Dennis Smith (R-Maple Grove) answers a question during debate on his bill, HF3, on the House Floor Feb. 23. Passed by the House, the bill would authorize the implementation of requirements of the federal Real ID Act. (Photo by Paul Battaglia)

Skies could get friendlier for Minnesotans seeking to board future flights on commercial aircraft.

The House passed HF3 Thursday, a bill that would let the state comply with the federal Real ID Act of 2005, 72-58.

That federal law sets standards for identification needed to access certain federal facilities and federally regulated commercial aircraft.

Only people with enhanced driver’s licenses or other IDs, such as passports, will be able to access those flights starting in January 2018. Already, some have found Minnesota driver’s licenses inadequate for admission to military bases, nuclear power plants and other federal facilities.

