CPR saves sudden cardiac arrest victim

Quick thinking by Denise Klint and her knowledge of CPR through training from the Coon Rapids Heart Safe project saved the life of a woman who had suffered sudden cardiac arrest Feb. 6.

Klint, who retired from the Coon Rapids City Council Dec. 31, 2016, after serving 18 years, works part-time for her father, attorney Felix Mannella, at the Coon Rapids-based law firm of Midwest Disability LLC, which handles Social Security disability claims in many states. Klint’s husband, Tom, is president and managing partner of the law firm.

According to Klint, an employee, a woman in her early 30s, suddenly slumped over at her desk and people in the office on Northdale Boulevard called for help.

