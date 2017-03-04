 

Stroke caught healthy Coach of the Year off guard

By Home Town Source on March 4, 2017 at 6:58 am
Spectrum football coach is making the most of his ‘second life’

Spectrum football coach is making the most of his ‘second life’

Seth Mills was living the high life in the spring of 2016 – everything seemed to be going perfectly.
He was 29 years old, in good shape, happily married, his wife had just given birth to their youngest of three daughters and he had just been named the District Coach of the Year for the work he did with the Spectrum High School football team.
Yes, everything was going great, but things began to take a turn for the worse the night he received his Coach of the Year Award.
“It was on the way home,” he said when recalling the night. “On the way home I felt, probably the worst headache I’d ever felt in my life. I got the chills, just everything got really bad on the way home from that.”

Then once he got home, he recalled not being able to say a few words correctly. He would say them in his head, but they would not come out right. No one really knew what was going on, and he would eventually be checked in to the University of Minnesota hospital.

Continue reading this Elk River Star News story.

 

Tags: , , ,

Related posts:

  1. Stand-up gal: Yoga on paddleboards comes to Lake Orono
  2. Rake the Town finds diamond in the rough in Elk River
  3. Elk River Spectrum student’s project provides funds for wells in India
  4. Elk River High students honor classmate who lost battle with lymphoma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.