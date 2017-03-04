 

Local liquor stores react to Sunday sales

By Home Town Source on March 4, 2017 at 11:25 am

The Minnesota Legislature made history Monday night when the Senate agreed with the House and voted 38-28 to repeal the ban on Sunday liquor sales that’s been in effect since 1858. Gov. Mark Dayton has stated publicly and more than once that he plans to sign the bill into law.
The Minnesota House of Representatives introduced a bill, HF-30, in early January that passed Feb. 20 by an 85-45 vote. The Minnesota Senate introduced a similar bill then agreed to merge its bill with the first one. The only point of disagreement between the two documents are what hours of operation should be when the law takes effect July 1. The house version of the bill says 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Sunday liquor sales, and the Senate version suggested 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

