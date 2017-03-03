 

Women can learn to bowfish through DNR classes; information session March 11 in Rogers

By Home Town Source on March 3, 2017 at 10:32 am

Women can learn the fast-growing pursuit of bowfishing through classes taught by the Land of Lakes Bowfishing Association, as part of the Becoming an Outdoors Woman program with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“Bowfishing is a sport that is fast, fun and easy for all to enjoy,” said Patrick Kirschbaum, a bowfishing association member. “It’s a great way to improve your archery skills.”

Bowfishing involves seeing, shooting and retrieving fish using specialized archery equipment. People bowfishing in Minnesota can target fish like common carp, buffalo, redhorse, sucker and other species that aren’t considered game fish in Minnesota.

The first informational session is 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Archery Country in Rogers. The class is free to attend but registration is required and attendance is limited to 30.

After taking the first class, women can choose between one of two bowfishing trips: either Saturday, May 6, in the Mankato area; or Saturday, June 3, in the Alexandria area. The trip costs $50 to attend. To register for a class contact Linda Bylander, DNR outreach program coordinator, at [email protected] or 218-203-4347.

The Becoming an Outdoors Woman program offers a wide range of outdoor skill classes in fishing, hunting and outdoor sports and more information is available at mndnr.gov/bow. Printed copies of the annual events catalog are also available by calling the DNR Information Center at 888-646-6367 or 651-296-6157.

The regular bowfishing season opens statewide on Saturday, April 29. Bowfishing opens Monday, Feb. 27, only from boats on lakes south of Highway 210 and on the Minnesota, Mississippi and St. Croix rivers. Bowfishing regulations can be found in the Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet and in the online version at mndnr.gov/fishmn.
 

