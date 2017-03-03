Students spread Acts of Kindness

Central fourth grade teacher Rhea Schwalbach and fourth-graders Ty Maurer, Brielle Butler and Saul Favela put together gift bags for law enforcement on Tuesday. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

Rather than making Valentine’s Day cards and gifts for their fellow classmates, Central fourth-graders created gifts for area law enforcement on Tuesday.

The project was inspired by fourth-grade teacher Rhea Schwalbach, as to carry on the memory of Declan Spessard, the son of a former coworker of her mom Erin Toninato who died of sudden infant death syndrome at the age of 3 months on Valentine’s Day five years ago.

Parents Holle and Nate Spessard of St. Peter had encouraged people to honor their son’s short life with random acts of kindness, something Schwalbach has done personally since hearing of their story.

