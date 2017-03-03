Restored 1894 organ finds new home at church in Osakis

It was a joyful day for the congregation members and other visitors to hear the restored organ played by Mark Weber at Leslie Community Church, at its hymn sing, Oct. 2, 2016.

With excitement and purpose, Mark Weber of Coon Rapids had made up his mind. He was going to restore the 1894 Story and Clark organ, once and for all, that had been sitting in his garage for the last three decades.

Four years ago, when he and his wife, Linda, were going to move from Zimmerman to Coon Rapids, Weber looked at the organ and realized he needed to do something with it.

“It was just taking up space. So I asked the leadership at Leslie Community Church in Osakis if they wanted it and they said ‘Yes,’” he said.

Even though the organ made the move to Coon Rapids, it wasn’t really until about 18 months ago that he decided to get serious about restoring it.

Since he had recently retired, he also had more time.

The organ was originally given to Weber by a friend in 1977.

