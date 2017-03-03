Hopkins ELL teacher pens memoir on adoption, identity and belonging

Kate Gjerde sat down one fateful day in 2010, to record stories of her Korean birth mother, whom she met for the first time in two decades as an adult. At the age of 6, she was sent to live with an adoptive American family.

Now, six years later, she has recently published her first-ever book, a memoir about her experiences finding identity and family, coming to terms with love, loss and belonging between two cultures through a lifelong struggle to fit in.

Gjerde lives in St. Louis Park and teaches English language learners in the Hopkins School District. She said while she alway considered being a writer, it wasn’t her intention to publish a book. The memoir was born organically, through desire to tell her family’s stories and in the process, a discovery of her own story.

“It wasn’t a conscious decision to write it. Something compelled me to sit down and start writing and it just came flooding out of me,” Gjerde said.

Continue reading this Sun Sailor story.