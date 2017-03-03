 

Battle against aquatic invasive species on Lake Minnetonka continues

By Home Town Source on March 3, 2017 at 4:04 am
The sun rises over Wayzata Bay on Lake Minnetonka. (Sun Sailor file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Researchers continue management studies

Lake Minnetonka has been a site for continuous research and management of aquatic invasive species. Officials from the Department of Natural Resources, Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, and the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center conducted a number of research projects in 2016 that will continue into this year.

The main types of Lake Minnetonka aquatic invasive species are common carp and zebra mussels and invasive plants such as hybrid watermilfoil.

