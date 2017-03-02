Meals on Wheels gives a helping hand to the west metro

Kris Strobel and John Ehrlichmann organize meals at Jubilee for a Thursday delivery. (Nicole Brodzik/The Laker)

About six months ago, Bernice Geyen was living in a nursing home, unable to care for herself or her husband in their home.

Today, Bernice and George Geyen live together in their St. Bonifacius home, thanks in part to Western Communities Action Network’s Meals on Wheels program.

“It would be very hard for me to make a balanced meal for us,” George Geyen said. “(Meals on Wheels) helps us stay in our home.”

The Meals on Wheels program delivers meals five days a week to clients all over the west metro area thanks to nearly 60 dedicated volunteers.

Kris Strobel is food programs coordinator at Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN) and she organizes meals for each volunteer’s route every day. The meals are created by Jubliee Foods in Mound and get help with funding from donations, self pay medical insurance and Hennepin County.

