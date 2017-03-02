Legislators propose legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota

Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, left, announced plans for legislation to legalize recreational marijuana use in Minnesota, along with Rep. Jon Applebaum, DFL-Plymouth. (Sun Sailor photos by Gabby Landsverk)

DFL lawmakers hosted a press conference Feb. 9 in St. Paul to discuss proposed legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota.

Rep. Jon Applebaum, who represents House District 44B, including Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland, introduced the bill, which would allow the cultivation and sales of marijuana for personal use in the state, limited to adults 21 and older in a manner similar to alcohol.

Applebaum cited statistics that 10 to 21 percent of Minnesotans already use the drug on a regular basis. Taxation and regulation of a legal cannabis industry would provide a large amount of funds.

“This is a billion dollar opportunity for a made in Minnesota economy,” Applebaum said.

Applebaum said the proposal would apply proceeds from marijuana sales to funding public education in the state.

Under the proposed bill, Minnesotans could legally use, possess or purchase up to one ounce of marijuana for personal use. The bill also lays out a framework for the licensure and regulation of marijuana cultivation, harvesting, processing and retail sale, which would begin in 2019, according to a press release. Use of marijuana in public places, as well as operating a motor vehicle under its influence, would remain illegal.

Applebaum said ending marijuana prohibition is an increasingly popular concept across the nation, as the drug has been proven to be objectively non-dangerous, with no possibility for fatal overdose.

“There’s an incredible epidemic of drugs that are actually serious and actually ruin people’s lives. Marijuana is not one of them,” Applebaum said, citing widespread and devastating use of opioids and methamphetamine across Minnesota. `

Rep. Tina Liebling, House District 26A and from Rochester, announced plans to introduce legislation for a constitutional amendment ending marijuana prohibition in Minnesota.

“I do think this belongs in the Constitution because it’s about giving Minnesotans a right that I think they should have, that they think they should have,” Liebling said. “I think we should have a right to use cannabis for personal use.”

Rep. Jason Metsa, House District 6B and from Virginia, proposed a similar amendment, suggesting Minnesota could use Colorado’s legislative language as a model for legalization, encouraging citizens to make their voices heard in determining policies.

“This is a conversation starter,” he said.

If approved, the measure would be brought before voters on the November 2018 ballot.

