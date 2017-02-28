U.S. Rep. Ellison faces upcoming vote on his bid to become DNC chair

Rep. Keith Ellison

The Democratic National Committee’s Winter Meeting this weekend in Atlanta is poised to determine whether U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison will continue to represent Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District or whether he will become the party’s national chairman.

Ellison announced his candidacy for the Democratic National Committee chair position about a week after the general election in November. The results of the election led to Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress and the U.S. presidency.

“Democrats win when we harness the power of everyday people and fight for the issues they care about,” Ellison said in a lengthy statement he released when he announced his candidacy. “It is not enough for Democrats to ask for voters’ support every two years. We must be with them through every lost paycheck, every tuition hike, and every time they are the victim of a hate crime. When voters know what Democrats stand for, we can improve the lives of all Americans, no matter their race, religion or sexual orientation. To do that, we must begin the rebuilding process now.”

Last December, Ellison announced that he would resign his seat in Congress if he won the committee chair position.

“Whoever wins the DNC chair race faces a lot of work, travel, planning and resource raising,” Ellison said. “I will be ‘all-in’ to meet the challenge.”

He faces competition from several other candidates, including former Labor Secretary Tom Perez. The winning candidate must receive at least 224 votes, a majority, from DNC members.

Continue reading this Sun Sailor story.