No two days the same for Life Link III flight paramedic

There is no day that is the same for Ben Summer, 28, of Garfield. Working as a flight paramedic for Life Link III, based in Alexandria, he’s seen just about everything — strokes, heart attacks, gunshot wounds, knife wounds, seizures, people with respiratory issues and more.

“Anything you think of that can go wrong with a person, we take care of,” he said.

Life Link III provides transportation across Minnesota. The station based in Alexandria frequently covers the areas near Wadena, Long Prairie, Melrose, Sauk Centre, Alexandria and more.

What makes the Life Link III flight program unique is that it takes care of anyone regardless of age or medical condition.

“We transport anyone to anywhere from adults to pediatrics. We take care of all flight groups, including infants and pregnant women,” he said.

Life Link III stands out in this regard since many other medical air services don’t, Summer said.

