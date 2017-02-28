DNR seeks input on topics to be covered in state deer management plan

People interested in deer still have time to contribute ideas and feedback about possible deer management topics that will shape Minnesota’s first-ever deer management plan, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Possible deer plan topics and an online comment form can be found at mndnr.gov/deerplan. Comments also can be submitted by email to [email protected] and people can attend public engagement meetings that will wrap up Thursday, March 2.

Online and email comments can be submitted through Sunday, March 5, and people can both comment electronically and attend meetings in person if they wish.

The DNR strives to maintain a healthy wild deer population that offers recreational and economic opportunities, while addressing conflicts between deer, people and other natural resources. Habitat management, hunting, research and monitoring are several primary tools used to manage the Minnesota deer population. More information on deer management is on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/deer.