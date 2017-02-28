 

DNR seeks input on topics to be covered in state deer management plan

By Home Town Source on February 28, 2017 at 10:52 am

People interested in deer still have time to contribute ideas and feedback about possible deer management topics that will shape Minnesota’s first-ever deer management plan, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Possible deer plan topics and an online comment form can be found at mndnr.gov/deerplan. Comments also can be submitted by email to [email protected] and people can attend public engagement meetings that will wrap up Thursday, March 2.

Online and email comments can be submitted through Sunday, March 5, and people can both comment electronically and attend meetings in person if they wish.

The DNR strives to maintain a healthy wild deer population that offers recreational and economic opportunities, while addressing conflicts between deer, people and other natural resources. Habitat management, hunting, research and monitoring are several primary tools used to manage the Minnesota deer population. More information on deer management is on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/deer.
 

Tags: , ,

Related posts:

  1. DNR: Conference in Bloomington celebrates waterfowl and habitat
  2. New DNR app gives people chance to help with groundwater research
  3. Hunting for springs is important and enjoyable
  4. DNR: 2017 spring light goose harvest begins March 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.