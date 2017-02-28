 

Bus drivers get their due with governor’s proclamation

By Home Town Source on February 28, 2017 at 4:09 am
Bob Gorski used to run the Richfield School District’s dispatch office. Now semi-retired after working for the district for 37 years, Gorski drives a school bus. Gorski and his colleagues were honored by a governor’s proclamation March 22. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

It can be hard enough for teachers exert control over the typical high-energy classroom. It’s a whole new challenge when that classroom is rolling down the street.

While teachers can call students to their desks when they act up, “The bus driver’s going down the road at 30, 35 miles an hour and has the same thing to deal with,” said Bob Gorski, who worked in the Richfield Schools transportation office for the better part of his 37-year career with the district.

As bus drivers handle the responsibility of getting students to and from school safely every day, this year for the first time they are the honorees of a governor’s proclamation in Minnesota. Feb. 22 was School Bus Driver Appreciation Day, as declared Gov. Mark Dayton.

