St. Louis Park resident recalls imprisonment in World War II internment camps
St. Louis Park resident Jim Kirihara said he knew he did not have the same status as white Americans even before the United States government interned him and 120,000 other Japanese-Americans.
“I knew I was a second-class citizen even though I was born there on the West Coast,” said Kirihara, who lived with his family in Oakland, California, when the U.S. ordered Japanese-American residents on the West Coast to report to internment camps during World War II.
“They passed laws that Asians could not marry white people, and it was on the books,” said Kirihara, 91. “At an early age, I knew we were second-class regardless of whether we were citizens or not.”
He and other Japanese-American Minnesotans who were sent to internment camps plan to attend “The Japanese American Incarceration: Could It Happen Again?” a day of remembrance program 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd. in St. Paul.
