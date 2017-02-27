St. Louis Park resident recalls imprisonment in World War II internment camps

St. Louis Park resident Jim Kirihara holds a proclamation dated April 1, 1942, that instructs people of Japanese ancestry to evacuate a section of San Francisco, with members of families ordered to report to a Civil Control Station for further instructions. Similar posters appeared in Kirihara’s neighborhood in neighboring Oakland, California. He has shown this poster, which he obtained with help from a family friend, to groups when he has spoken about his internship during World War II. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe)

St. Louis Park resident Jim Kirihara said he knew he did not have the same status as white Americans even before the United States government interned him and 120,000 other Japanese-Americans.

“I knew I was a second-class citizen even though I was born there on the West Coast,” said Kirihara, who lived with his family in Oakland, California, when the U.S. ordered Japanese-American residents on the West Coast to report to internment camps during World War II.

“They passed laws that Asians could not marry white people, and it was on the books,” said Kirihara, 91. “At an early age, I knew we were second-class regardless of whether we were citizens or not.”

He and other Japanese-American Minnesotans who were sent to internment camps plan to attend “The Japanese American Incarceration: Could It Happen Again?” a day of remembrance program 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd. in St. Paul.

