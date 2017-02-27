St. Croix Valley businesses consider possible impact of Sunday liquor sales bill

St. Croix Valley residents on the Minnesota side of the river may be able to fill up their Fourth of July coolers this year with liquor purchased in their home state on Sunday, July 1. A bill moving through the state Legislature would allow liquor stores to be open on Sundays, and many residents are hopeful that the Legislature will repeal the liquor “blue laws” this session.

The Sunday liquor sales bill, known formally as House File 30, would remove previous restrictions on the sale of beer, wine and hard liquor on Sundays.

“From our sources, they have all the votes they need to get it passed, so we are preparing like it is already going to happen,” said Beau Farrell, vice president of e-commerce and marketing for Haskell’s, during a visit to the Stillwater location.

For liquor store owners, the move to allow Sundays sales could have positive and negative outcomes, and Farrell didn’t pick a side when asked if he is for or against the change. Other Stillwater liquor store representatives declined to comment on the record or could not be reached for comment.

