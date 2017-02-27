 

Caledonia robotics team hosts Week Zero event

Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus Caledonia hosted “Week Zero” this past weekend, where 18 area schools descended upon the town to test their robots for the upcoming robotics competition.

The Warrior Robotics team #5914 hosted 18 teams from the Seven Rivers Robotics Coalition for “Week Zero.”

The school built a full size field rendition of the upcoming robotics competition game, “Steamworks.”

“Think Jules Vern, Around the World in 80 days,” said the announcer when describing the game to the crowd.

Each year, NASA, who this year solicited the help of designers from Dreamworks Studios, come up with the parameters and rules for the game that the schools must build a robot and meet the games requirements.

“This is what this day is for,” said Houston’s Robotics head mentor Bob Carlson. “We had a few hiccups early, but we’re having fun.”

